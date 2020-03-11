Rigby group to perform
IDAHO FALLS — A Rigby group will be performing for Irish Day March 14. The event will go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Familysearch Library on 750 West Elva in Idaho Falls. An Irish family research class will be held at 11 a.m. followed by family activities noon to 4 p.m. The Rigby group O Aous Caite Irish Dance Academy will perform at 1 p.m. Irish music by Teton Skye will be at 3 p.m.
Scholarship deadline approaching
RIGBY — Applications for the Reagan Alex Day Scholarship (Rigby Fair Only) are due March 27. Applicants must be a current 4-H or FFA member, must be able to handle and care for a livestock project, and sell animals at the Jefferson County Market Sale. Contact a local fair representative for further details. Applications are due March 27.
Candidate filing deadline approaches
Candidate filing for county, precinct, state and district government office positions began March 2. Candidates must file a declaration of candidacy by Friday for the May 19 and Nov. 3 elections. Contact the county clerk’s office for details and information on reporting requirements.
Free Day at Philo T. Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum
The Jefferson Sounty Historical Society has announced its annual free day as March 21. Hours will be extended and visitors are welcome to tour the musem from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.