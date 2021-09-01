Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
CORRECTION: In the Aug. 25 edition of The Jefferson Star, in the article, ‘Lewisville subdivision annexation at a halt,’ in the last paragraph it states, “The proposition to amend the plat is currently set for Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. during the Lewisville City Council meeting.,” when it should have said, “The proposal for annexation of the property into Lewisville is currently set for Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. during the Lewisville City Council meeting.” The Jefferson Star apologizes for any inconvenience or misunderstanding this may have caused.
Labor Day DeadlinesDue to the Labor Day holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the Sept. 8 edition. Deadlines for the Star Plus will be 10 a.m., Sept. 2, legals and classified ads will be accepted until 10 a.m. Sept. 2, and the editorial content deadline will be at noon on Sept 2. The Jefferson Star’s offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6.
Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their meeting on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
Jefferson County Planning and ZoningJEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Planning and Zoning will hold their meeting Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.
Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — Rigby City Council will hold their meeting on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
Lewisville Planning and ZoningLEWISVILLE — Lewisville Planning and Zoning will hold their meeting on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.