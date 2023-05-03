RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting on May 4 at 7 p.m.
Jefferson County Board of Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. on May 8.
Daughters of the Utah Pioneers
RIGBY — The LuAnn and Golden Grain Camps of the DUP will hold their regular meetings on May 8 at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. respectively. For more information, including details about Camp meeting locations and officers, interested women may contact Brenda Packard, 208-757-1154 or Company Secretary, Sheryl Decker, 208-313-9555.
Ririe City Council
RIRIE — The Ririe City Council will hold their regular meeting on May 9 at 7 p.m.
Roberts City Council
ROBERTS — The Roberts City Council will hold their regular meeting on May 9 at 7 p.m.
Stamp out Hunger
Stamp out Hunger will be held on May 13. The National Association of Letter Carriers, who are celebrating the 31 anniversary of the food drive, are asking for donors to leave non-perishable food items in a bag by their mailbox on Saturday for mail carriers to collect.
The Museum of the Yellowstone
Museum of the Yellowstone will open for the season on May 13 at 11 a.m. Visitors to the museum will experience exhibits specific to the park from stagecoach days to the establishment of the railroad. This year will also bring a traveling exhibit focused on the Nez Perce People, and another focused on the Union Pacific Railroad. The Museum of the Yellowstone is located at 104 Yellowstone Avenue, West Yellowstone, MT, and will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M., and Sunday from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.
