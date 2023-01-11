RIGBY—The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on January 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE—The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting on January 11 at 7 p.m.
Ririe Joint School District #252
RIRIE—The Ririe Joint School District #252 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on January 11 at 7 p.m.
Clark County School District #161
DUBOIS—The Clark County School District #161 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on January 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Menan City Council
MENAN—The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting on January 12 at 7 p.m.
Central Fire District
RIGBY—Central Fire District’s Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on January 12 at 8 p.m.
Jefferson County Board of Commissioners
RIGBY—The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on January 16 at 9 a.m.
Daughters of the Utah Pioneers
RIGBY—The Dorian and Labelle Camps of the DUP will hold their regular meetings at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively, on January 16. {span}For more information, including details about Camp meeting locations and officers, interested women may contact Brenda Packard, 208-757-1154 or Company Secretary, Sheryl Decker, 208-313-9555.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.