Jefferson County Planning and Zoning CommissionRIGBY — The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission has six public hearings scheduled for 6 p.m. March 3.
Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on March 3 at 7 p.m.
Jefferson Joint School District #251RIGBY — The JJSD #251 Bond Election is on March 8th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at your designated polling location.
Jefferson County CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on March 8 at 9 a.m.
Ririe City CouncilRIRIE — The Ririe City Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on March 8 at 7 p.m.
Roberts City CouncilROBERTS — The Roberts City Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on March 8 at 7 p.m.
Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on March 9 at 7 p.m.
Jefferson Joint School District #251RIGBY — Jefferson Joint School District #251 will hold their Monthly Board Meeting on March 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson County Republican WomenRIGBY — The Next meeting for the Jefferson County Republican Women will be held March 31 at 7 pm for the Legislative Report. The public is invited to attend.
The Jefferson County Republican Women met Feb. 24. Jefferson County Treasurer, Kristine Lund, explained the Tax Statement.
Candidates for different offices within the county and state were present to announce their intent to run for office. They were Jessica Roach – County Assessor, Kristine Lund – County Treasurer, Colleen Poole – County Clerk, Roger Clark – County Commissioner, Scott Hancock – County Commissioner and Jerald Raymond – Former State Representative.