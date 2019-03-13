Menan Council to meet
MENAN—The Menan City Council will be meeting March 14 at 7 p.m. at Menan City Hall, 664 N. 3530 E. An agenda can be found at cityofmenan.org.
Ririe School Board monthly meeting
RIRIE—The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees will be holding their monthly meeting March 14 at 7 p.m. at Ririe Junior-Senior High School, 13809 N. 130th E.
BINGO offered at Senior Center
RIGBY—The Jefferson County Veterans are sponsoring a Community BINGO each Thursday morning at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center at 9:30 a.m. The next session is March 14. All are welcome. For more information contact Ron Scott at 221-7283.
Library District trustee declaration deadline set
MENAN—The deadline to file Declarations of Candidacy for two trustee positions for the Jefferson Free Library District is set for March 22 by 5 p.m. Forms are available at the Jefferson Free Library District, 3555 E. 630 N. in Menan and at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, 210 Courthouse Way. Write-in candidates must file with the Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on April 8. The election will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May. 21.
Fall River offering scholarships
Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative is once again offering scholarships to local area high school graduating seniors whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric. In order to apply, graduating seniors must have at least a 2.0 grade point average (GPA) and provide a short written essay stating their educational goals and why they are deserving of a scholarship. Interested seniors or their parents or guardians may obtain a scholarship application by visiting the Fall River Electric website at fallriverelectric.com.
Rigby City Council scheduled to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council is scheduled to meet March 21 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.