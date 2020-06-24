Visitors Center Reopens
IDAHO FALLS — The Eastern Idaho Visitors Center at 355 Riverwalk Parkway reopened June 15. The center offers travel, tourism and relocation information. Hours of operation are from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
Jefferson Commissioners Meeting
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will not hold a meeting June 29, which is the fifth Monday of the month. They will resume normal meetings July 6.
Draft Horse Show
RIGBY — The Snake River Draft Horse Show will take place July 3 to July 5 at the Windriver Arena in Rigby. For more information, contact Wade Thornley at 208-589-3974, Dave Harper at 208-406-6046, Von White at 208-681-5353 or Kyle Forsyth at 208-710-9503.