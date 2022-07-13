Jefferson Joint School District #251RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on July 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting on July 13 at 7 p.m.

Ririe Joint School District #252RIRIE — The Ririe Joint School District #252 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on July 13 at 7 p.m.

Menan City CouncilMENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting on July 14 at 7 p.m.

Central Fire DistrictRIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on July 14 at 8 p.m.

Rigby Rodeo CommitteeRIGBY — Rigby Rodeo will hold Figure 8 Races at the Rodeo Grounds on July 16.

Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of commissioners will hold their regular meeting on July 18 at 9 A.M.

