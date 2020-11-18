Early Deadlines: Dec. 2
RIGBY — The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for the Dec. 2 edition due to the Thanksgiving Holiday. Deadlines for the Dec. 2 edition will be at 12:00 p.m. Dec. 25 for legals, classifieds and editorial content.
VFW to Meet
RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ladies of the VFW will hold their regularly scheduled meetings at 7:00 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Rigby Senior Center. For questions, call Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182 or Ron Scott at 208-221-7283. For the Ladies, call Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731 or Mary Ann Boomgaarden at 208-745-0347.
Jefferson County DMV
RIGBY — The Jefferson County DMV has started operating on an appointment only basis as of Nov. 16. The new GEM system has created significant slow downs in service. Long lines, combined with the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission prompted the move. Appointments will be required for all transactions. Title transactions are limited to one per appointment time. For multiple vehicle title transactions, multiple appointment times should be scheduled. Patrons should come prepared for their appointments with all necessary identification, vehicle information, and method of payment.
West Jefferson Schools
TERRETON — The West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Board of Trustees will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. Nov. 19.