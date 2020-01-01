New food pantry schedule
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Giving Cupboard will have new hours beginning in January. Food distribution will be 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of each month. Non-food distribution from Pay It Forward will be the first Tuesday and third Saturday.
EIPH changes schedule
Immunization and Reproductive Health (IRH) services will have new hours starting Jan. 1, 2020.
MUD LAKE — IRH services will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at 1070 E. 1500 N. Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling 208-663-4860.
DUBOIS — IRH services will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at 332 W. Main. The office was previously open Wednesdays. Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling 208-374-5216.
Family history class
RIGBY — A community family history class will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Family History Center. The class will be focused on learning to write family histories and will be taught by Shannon Jacobson. Attendees will use the program “Personal Historian” which is free for use at the center. The center is located through the east door at 258 W. 1st N.
P&Z to meet
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Jefferson County Courthouse. The courthouse is located at 210 Courthouse Way.
Park special-use fees increase
MOOSE, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park’s special-use permit fee schedule will be adjusted for 2020, including fee increases for weddings and commercial filming. Permit fees for boating, backcountry and other uses will remain unchanged. Wedding permit fees increase from $125 to $200 and commercial film permit fees increase from $275 to $325. Increases go into effect Jan. 1. For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/permitsandreservations.htm.
INL launches Coding Coalition
Idaho National Laboratory announced early in December that its K-12 Education Enrichment program has launched a new Coding Coalition for eastern and southeastern Idaho schools. The coalition will provide $1,500 in grant funding and support to middle and high school advisers starting extracurricular computer science clubs. Each eligible club must commit to participating in one of two national cyber competitions: Girls Go CyberStart or eCYBERMISSION. Advisers interested in the coalition must have at least six female students recruited for either Girls Go CyberStart or the eCYBERMISSION based on student age. Registration is open at stem.inl.gov through Jan. 15.