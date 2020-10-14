Jefferson School Dist.
RIGBY — Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 will hold their regular Board of Trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The regular Lewisville City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Oct. 14.
Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The regular Rigby City Council Meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. Oct. 15.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ladies of the VFW will meet at 7:00 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Rigby Senior Center. For questions, call Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182 or Ron Scott at 208-221-7283. For the Ladies, call Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731 or Mary Ann Boomgaarden at 208-745-0347.
West Jefferson Schools
TERRETON — The West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Board of Trustees’ regular meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Oct. 15.