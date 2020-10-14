Jefferson School Dist.

RIGBY — Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 will hold their regular Board of Trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

Lewisville City Council

LEWISVILLE — The regular Lewisville City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Oct. 14.

Rigby City Council

RIGBY — The regular Rigby City Council Meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. Oct. 15.

Veterans of Foreign Wars

RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ladies of the VFW will meet at 7:00 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Rigby Senior Center. For questions, call Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182 or Ron Scott at 208-221-7283. For the Ladies, call Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731 or Mary Ann Boomgaarden at 208-745-0347.

West Jefferson Schools

TERRETON — The West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Board of Trustees’ regular meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Oct. 15.