Offices closed for Thanksgiving
Most government offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day. Some will be closed for Black Friday, including the Jefferson County Courthouse. The Jefferson Star will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.
No Veteran of the Month
There will be no Veteran of the Month article for this month. Watch in December for the next regular installment highlighting a local veteran.
5th and 6th graders ski free
Idaho Ski Areas Association, or Ski Idaho, is offering a program for 5th and 6th graders to ski 18 mountains for $18. The program allows 5th graders to ride three days for free at all 18 Gem State ski resorts and offers 6th graders two days free at 17 mountains. It is open to any child from any state or country. An application and details are available online at skiidaho.us/passports. Kelly Canyon is among the participating resorts.
4-H conference registration open
Registration for the Know Your Government conference is available until Jan. 6 for youth in eighth and ninth grade. The conference will be held Feb. 15 and 17 in Boise. More information is available at https://bit.ly/37tW3vw.