CORRECTION— In the Jan 2. article “School board mulls salary schedule, sign purchase,” it states “The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees are discussing the idea of developing a classified salary schedule for district teachers.” This is incorrect. The salary schedule is for district staff not teachers. The Jefferson Star apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.
City Council to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council will be meeting Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.
VFW monthly meeting
RIGBY—The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 will be holding their monthly meeting Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Senior Center, 391 Community Lane. For more information contact Post Commander Roy Gibson at 589-7182. The Ladies of VFW Post No. 1004 will be meeting at the same time and place. For more information contact Cheryl Hively at 789-8795.
School District scheduled to meet
TERRETON—The West Jefferson School District No. 253 Board of Trustees will be meeting Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. at the District Office. 1256 E. 1500 N.