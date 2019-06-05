US-20 construction underway
ASHTON—Construction on US-20 from Ashton Hill to Dumpground Road began Monday. Construction will occur during daytime hours Monday through Friday and traffic will be narrowed down to a single lane. Northbound traffic will have a 45 mile per hour speed limit and southbound traffic will have a 25 mile per hour speed limit coming down Ashton Hill. The project is expected to be completed in October.
Firewood permits available
IDAHO FALLS—The Bureau of Land Management Upper Snake Field Office will issue firewood permits May 31 through Nov. 30. Permits are available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Upper Snake Field Office, 1405 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls. A permit is required to cut or remove wood from public land. For information call the Upper Snake Field Office at 208-524-7500.
Clark County District to meet
DUBOIS—The Clark County School District No. 161 Board of Trustees will be meeting June 10 at 5:30 p.m. An agenda can be found at clarkcountyschools161.org
Ririe City Council to meet
RIRIE—The Ririe City Council will be meeting June 11 at 7 p.m. at Ririe City Hall, 464 Main Street.
Roberts City Council meeting set
ROBERTS—The Roberts City Council’s meeting is set for June 11 at 7 p.m. at Roberts City Hall, 647 N. 2872 E.
Lewisville scheduled to meet
LEWISVILLE—The Lewisville City Council is scheduled to meet June 12 at 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Community Center, 3451 E. 480 N.
Fire District meeting slated
RIGBY—The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will be holding their monthly meeting June 13 at 8 p.m. at the District Office, 697 Annis Highway. An agenda can be found at centralfiredistrict.com
Church celebrates anniversary
RIGBY—The Bethel Baptist Church members will hold a celebration of the church’s 40th anniversary from 1 to 3 p.m. June 22 at 3866 E. 400 N. The event will consist of a Dutch oven cookout and cowboy poetry. The celebration will continue from 10 a.m. to noon June 23 with regular Sunday service.