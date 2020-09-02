Labor Day Deadline
RIGBY — Due to the Labor Day holiday, there will be early deadlines for the Sept. 9 edition of The Jefferson Star for legals, classifieds, briefs, copy and any “Letters to the Editor.” Please send submissions by 10:00 a.m. Aug. 29 to info@jeffersonstarnews.com.
West Jefferson Blood Drive
TERRETON — West Jefferson High School will be holding a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at the ALC Gym. Participants must be 16 years or older, weigh over 110 lbs. and have their temperature checked. Those who are 16 need parental consent. To sign up, email Mr. Gore at gores@wjsd.org.
Jefferson School Dist.
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
Labor Day Services
RIGBY — All banks, Post Offices and government offices will be closed Labor Day, Sept. 7. Garbage pick-up Sept. 7 will not occur for the city of Rigby, but two trucks will run Sept. 8 to pick up Monday and Tuesday garbage.