With the approaching Holiday Season, The Jefferson Star is setting early deadlines for the Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 editions. All legal notices and classified advertisements for the Dec. 28 edition of The Jefferson Star and Star Plus will be due by 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. All editorial content including columns, milestones, letters to the editor, features and submitted articles and photos for the Dec. 28 edition will be due by 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. All legal notices and classified advertisements for the Jan. 4 edition of The Jefferson Star and Star Plus will be due by 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. All editorial content including columns, milestones, letters to the editor, features and submitted articles and photos for the Jan. 4 edition will be due by 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.
The Jefferson Star office will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Idaho Transportation Department
RIGBY — The Idaho Transportation Department invites the public to join online meetings from Dec. 6 through Dec. 23 to give input regarding US-20 between Ashton and SH-87. Online meetings can be accessed by visiting itdprojects.org/projects/us-20-ashton-to-sh-87-jct/ .
Jefferson County Board of Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.
Daughters of Utah Pioneers
RIGBY — The LuAnn and Golden Grain Camps of the DUP will hold their regular meetings on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. respectively. For more information, including details about Camp meeting locations and officers, interested women may contact Brenda Packard, 208-757-1154 or Company Secretary, Sheryl Decker, 208-313-9555.
Ririe City Council
RIRIE — Ririe City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Roberts City Council
ROBERTS — The Roberts City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Jefferson Joint School District #251
RIGBY — Jefferson Joint School District Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14
Ririe Joint School District #252
RIRIE — The Ririe Joint School District Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.
