Jefferson Joint School District #251RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on September 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting on September 14 at 7 p.m.
Ririe Joint School District #252RIRIE — The Ririe Joint School District #252 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on September 14 at 7 p.m.
Veterans of Foreign WarsRIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1004 will hold their regular meeting on September 15 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Senior Citizens’ Center.
Rigby Urban Renewal AgencyRIGBY — The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency will hold their regular meeting on September 15 at 5:30 p.m.
West Jefferson School District #253TERRETON — The West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on September 15 at 6 p.m.
Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting on September 15 at 7 p.m.
Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on September 19 at 9 a.m.
Daughters of the Utah PioneersRIGBY — The Dorian and Labelle camps of the DUP will hold their regular meeting on September 19 at 1 p.m. For more information, including details about Camp meeting locations andofficers, interested women may contact Brenda Packard, 208—757—1154 or Company Secretary, Sheryl Decker, 208-313-9555.