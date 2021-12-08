Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — Lewisville City Council will hold their meeting Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Central Fire DistrictRIGBY — Central Fire will hold their meeting Dec. 9 at 6:15 p.m.

Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — Rigby City Council will hold their meeting Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Jefferson County CommissionersJEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their meeting Dec. 13 at 9 a.m.

Clark County CommissionersCLARK COUNTY — Clark County Commissioners will hold their meeting Dec. 13 at 9 a.m.

Roberts City CouncilROBERTS — Roberts City Council will hold their meeting Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

