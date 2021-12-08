In brief Dec 8, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — Lewisville City Council will hold their meeting Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.Central Fire DistrictRIGBY — Central Fire will hold their meeting Dec. 9 at 6:15 p.m.Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — Rigby City Council will hold their meeting Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Jefferson County CommissionersJEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their meeting Dec. 13 at 9 a.m.Clark County CommissionersCLARK COUNTY — Clark County Commissioners will hold their meeting Dec. 13 at 9 a.m.Roberts City CouncilROBERTS — Roberts City Council will hold their meeting Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Commissioner Rigby City Council Politics Clark County Roberts City Council Jefferson County Meeting Lewisville City Council Recommended for you Latest Special Section Jefferson County Guide 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Smith, Branden Idaho Falls woman dies of unknown causes in cul-de-sac Powell, Richard HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest boys basketball holds off Thunder Ridge Blurring the lines: Governing or campaigning? AARP names Idaho Falls a top place to retire Jurak, Berton 'Bert' Opinion: The Idaho Freedom Foundation demonstrates its higher education model Mitchell, Thomas Baugh, Kaye Latest e-Edition Jefferson Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.