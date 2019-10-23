clothes drive starts this week
RIGBY — A local scout will be holding a warm clothes drive Oct. 22 to Oct. 30. The clothes drive is on behalf of the Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls. Drop off locations are at Rigby Middle School, Broulim’s Fresh Foods, Idaho Transportation Department and elsewhere in the community.
Bar J Wranglers in concert
RIGBY — The Bar J Wranglers of Jackson, Wyo. will be in concert 7 to 10 p.m. tomorrow at Rigby High School. The group will fill the auditorium with western music and comedy. Auditorium doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in Rigby at Broulim’s, Zions Bank and at The Jefferson Star. In Idaho Falls they can be purchased at Zion’s Bank and at Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School.
Murder mystery play
RIGBY — The Rigby High School Theatre Department is hosting a 1920s themes murder mystery masquerade dinner Friday. The interactive show will be 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Rigby High School. Dinner will include a pasta dinner and an Italian soda bar. Attendees will have a chance to solve Oliver Annenburg’s sudden death.
Free dental services offered
DUBOIS — Select Clark County students will soon have the opportunity to receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities as part of the Grins on the Go program. The program will start Oct. 29 for all Lindy Ross Elementary first, second and fifth graders, and Oct. 30 for Clark County junior high seventh and eighth grade students. Grins on the Go clinics take place on-site at schools as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Community Outreach efforts. To receive the free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend LRE or the Clark County junior high and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and permission form. The permission forms can be obtained from the schools. For more information, call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 1-866-894-3563.
trunk-or-treat this weekend
MENAN — There will be a free community trunk-or-treat in Menan at 6 p.m. Saturday. Chili and baked potatoes will be provided afterward and community members are invited to bring contributions of baked potato toppings.
Burn permits no longer required
Fire safety burn permits from the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) are no longer required for burning activities outside of city limits as of Oct. 21. The IDL permits are required for any burning outside of city limits during closed fire season, from May 10 through Oct. 20 annually. Before burning, individuals should still contact local fire departments, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and/or tribal authorities to determine if other permits are required or if local restrictions are in place. IDL also encourages those who plan to burn to complete the online permit form after Oct. 20, as it helps inform fire managers where burning activities are and can reduce the number of false runs to fires. The permit is free and can be obtained online at burnpermits. idaho.gov or in person at IDL offices statewide.