BLM tree permitting beginsThe Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will issue Christmas tree permits today through Dec. 23. The permits, which are specifically for Christmas trees on public lands managed by the BLM in southeastern Idaho (Pocatello and Upper Snake Field Offices), are $15 each with a limit of one per family. Tag prices and restrictions are different for trees cut on U.S. Forest Service lands. Permits are available at both field offices and online at
SUP to hold programREXBURG — Sons of Utah Pioneers will host a program, “The History and Harmony of Barbershop Quartets,” at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow. Cecil Ricks and the Rocky Mountain High Quartet will entertain and educate attendees after a turkey-roll supper with all the trimmings. Guests eat for free and are welcome from St. Anthony, Sugar City, Rexburg and Rigby. The program will be held in the Madison County Senior Citizens Center, located at 40 S. 2nd W.
New ICAC website launchesThe new Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit website launched Nov. 1. The website — ICACIdaho.org — includes resources for parents and educators to use when teaching children about risks associated with being online. It also includes a sex offender registry map and links to expert organizations.
WJSD board to meetMUD LAKE —The West Jefferson School District No. 253 Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. tomorrow.
VFW meeting slatedRIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 will meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center, 391 Community Lane. For more information contact Post Commander Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182. The Ladies of VFW Post No. 1004 will also meet at the same time and location. For more information contact Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731 or Sharon Stees at 208-521-2517.
URA and Rigby council to meetRIGBY — The Rigby Urban Renewal Board will meet tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. in Rigby City Hall. Rigby City Council will meet at 7 p.m., also at city hall.