Early Deadlines and Office Closure
RIGBY — The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for the Dec. 30 and Jan. 6 editions due to the Christmas and New Years holidays. All legals, classifieds and editorial content must be to The Jefferson Star by 12 p.m. Dec. 24 and 12 p.m. Dec. 31. The Jefferson Star offices will also be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Jefferson County Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 28 which can be viewed via Zoom with code 512-530-026.