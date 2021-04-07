Central Fire District
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 8 p.m. April 8.
Menan City Council
MENAN — Menan will hold their city council meeting at 7 p.m. April 8.
Jefferson Co. Commissioners
RIGBY — The regular meeting for the Jefferson County Commissioners will take place beginning at 9 a.m. April 12. The meeting can be attended in person with a mask for viewed via Zoom with meeting code 512-530-026.
Ririe City Council
RIRIE — The Ririe City Council holds their regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month, which will be April 13.
Ririe School Board
RIRIE — The Ririe School Dist. #252 Board of Trustees has their monthly meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. April 14.