Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will be holding their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at city hall.
Jefferson County Commission
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 11. The meeting can be viewed via Zoom with meeting code 512-530-026.
Clark County Schools
DUBOIS — The regular Clark County Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11.
Ririe City Council
RIRIE — The Ririe City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
Community Family History
RIGBY — The Rigby Family History Center will be open by appointment only. The center will reopen Jan. 11 part-time from 10 a.m. to 1:30 pm. each week day. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and attendees must ring the doorbell to be escorted in. Face masks are required and areas will be sanitized after every use.
Call the Family History Center at 208-745-0062 during open hours to set up an appointment. Enter using the east door of the Rigby Idaho Stake Center at 258 W 1st N, Rigby. If you have questions call or text, Jamie Andersen, 208-709-5736. Go to rigbyidfhc.blogspot.com to keep up to date on classes and activities.
Historical Society Meeting
RIGBY — All members are invited to the Jefferson County Historical Society’s annual meeting. It will be held at the Farnsworth Museum at 7 p.m. Jan. 13. Masks are required.