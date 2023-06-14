Independence Day DeadlinesDue to the upcoming holiday on July Fourth, there will be early deadlines for the July 5 edition of The Jefferson Star. All content including editorials, legal notices and classified advertisements will be due by 10 a.m. on June 29. The Jefferson Star office will be closed on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4.

Stampede DaysThe 2023 Stampede Days celebration kicks off on Friday, June 16 with the Rodeo Queens Coronation and the Rodeo beginning at 8 p.m. On Saturday, June 17, the Rotary Club breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by vendors in the park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Rodeo events will resume at 8 p.m.


