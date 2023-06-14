Independence Day DeadlinesDue to the upcoming holiday on July Fourth, there will be early deadlines for the July 5 edition of The Jefferson Star. All content including editorials, legal notices and classified advertisements will be due by 10 a.m. on June 29. The Jefferson Star office will be closed on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4.
Stampede DaysThe 2023 Stampede Days celebration kicks off on Friday, June 16 with the Rodeo Queens Coronation and the Rodeo beginning at 8 p.m. On Saturday, June 17, the Rotary Club breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by vendors in the park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Rodeo events will resume at 8 p.m.
Clark County High School ReunionA 50-year reunion for Clark County class of 1973 will be held at Ken and Kristen Russell’s home at 114 W Indian Creek Rd, Spirit Ranch on June 16. Those attending are asked to bring a pot-luck dish to share. Other graduates are welcome to join in the celebration, as well. For more information call the Russells at 208-403-6416.
Rigby Urban RenewalRIGBY — Rigby Urban Renewal Agency will hold their regular meeting on June 15 at 5:30 p.m.
West Jefferson School District #253TERRETON — The West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees will hold their regular board meeting on June 15 at 12:30 p.m.
Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting on June 15 at 7 p.m.
Veterans of Foreign WarsRIGBY — The VFW Post #1004 will hold their regular meeting on June 15 at 7 p.m.
Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. on June 19.
