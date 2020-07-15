Market Lake Day
ROBERTS — Market Lake Day for Roberts will take place starting at 5:00 p.m. July 18 with a parade, followed by vendors, a street dance, bonfire and fireworks to conclude the event at 10:00 p.m. Those interested in participating should contact Gale at 208-228-3220.
90 Years of Broadcasts
SALT LAKE CITY — The “Music and the Spoken Word” celebrates 90 years of broadcasts this month. In honor of that, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will celebrate at 7:30 p.m. July 18 with music by the Tabernacle and Orchestra on Temple Square. You can tune in and watch at churchofjesuschrist.org, thetabernaclechoir.org, the Mormon Channel and YouTube.
Farmer Merchant Banquet
RIGBY — The Farmer Merchant Banquet will be taking place at 6:30 p.m. July 22 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
VFW meeting at senior center
RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ladies of VFW will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. July 16 at the Rigby Senior Center.
Central Fire Summer Party
RIGBY — The summer party for the Central Fire District which is usually held with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. The party was going to be held Aug. 1.