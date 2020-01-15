American Legion to meet
RIGBY — The American Legion Post 20 meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Crown of Life Lutheran Church education building. All veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend. For information, contact Post 20 Commander Ron Derrick at 208-569-0126.
VFW meeting slated
RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004 will meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center, 391 Community Lane. For more information contact Post Commander Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182. The Ladies of VFW Post No. 1004 will also meet at the same time and location. For more information contact Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731 or Sharon Stees at 208-521-2517.