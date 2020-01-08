Historical society meeting
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Historical Society will meet at 7 tonight at the Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum. Officers of the society board will be elected and members of the public are invited to attend.
Non-resident riders need stickers
Starting Jan. 1, 2020, the State of Idaho requires non-residents riding in Idaho to purchase a non-resident off-highway vehicle (OHV) sticker. The fee will be the same $12 that Idaho residents are currently required to purchase. Previously, riders only needed a sticker from their home state. Fees fund trail maintenance, education, mapping and enforcement efforts across the state. OHV registration stickers can be purchased on the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation website, www.parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.
Ririe Council to meet
RIRIE — Ririe City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 in Ririe City Hall.
Roberts Council meeting
ROBERTS — Roberts City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.
Lewisville Council to meet
LEWISVILLE — Lewisville City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 tonight at Lewisville Community Center. An agenda can be found on the city’s website at https://bit.ly/39ft1k1.
Menan Council meeting
MENAN — Menan City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Menan City Hall. An agenda can be found on the city’s website at https://bit.ly/2Q14S9i.
Clark Co. Commissioners to meet
DUBOIS — The Clark County Board of Commissioners is slated to meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 13.
JSD Board to meet
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 tonight. An agenda can be found on the school district’s website at https://bit.ly/2SwgAdR.
RSD Board to meet
RIRIE — Ririe School District No. 252 is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow. An agenda can be found at https://bit.ly/2MAFc1g.
CCSD Board meeting slated
DUBOIS — The Clark County School District No. 161 Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13. An agenda can be found at https://bit.ly/369D48A.
Central Fire to meet
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will meet at 8 p.m. tomorrow at the District Office, 697 Annis Highway. An agenda can be found at centralfiredistrict.com.
Rigby P&Z to meet
RIGBY — The City of Rigby Planning and Zoning Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Rigby City Hall.