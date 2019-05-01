Commissioners meeting canceled
RIGBY—The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will not be holding their weekly meeting May 6. The next meeting will take place May 13.
Clark County School District meeting slated
DUBOIS—The Clark County School District No. 161 Board of Trustees will be meeting May 6 at 5:30 p.m. An agenda can be found at clarkcountyschools161.org
Ririe City Council to meet
RIRIE—The Ririe City Council will be meeting May 7 at 7 p.m. at Ririe City Hall, 464 Main Street.
Lewisville scheduled to meet
LEWISVILLE—The Lewisville City Council is scheduled to meet May 8 at 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Community Center, 3451 E. 480 N.
Central Fire District monthly meeting
RIGBY—The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will be holding their monthly meeting May 9 at 8 p.m. at the District Office, 697 Annis Highway. An agenda can be found at centralfiredistrict.com