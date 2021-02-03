Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 in the council chambers at City Hall, 158 W Fremont Ave.
Jefferson County Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 8. The meeting can be attended in-person with a mask in the commissioners room at 210 Courthouse Way Ste 180, or viewed via Zoom with code 512-530-026.
Ririe City Council
RIRIE — The Ririe City Council holds their meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month (Feb. 9).