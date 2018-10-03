Ririe monthly meeting
RIRIE—The Ririe City Council will be holding its monthly meeting Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at Ririe City Hall, 464 Main St.
Lewisville to meet
LEWISVILLE—The Lewisville City Council will be meeting Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Community Center, 3451 E. 480 N. An agenda can be found at cityoflewisville.org.
CFD meeting Oct. 11
RIGBY— The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will be meeting Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. at the District Office, 697 Annis Highway.
SD 251 scheduled to meet
RIGBY—The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the District Office, 3850 E. 300 N. An agenda can be found at jeffersonsd251.org.