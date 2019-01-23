Speech contest returning
RIGBY—The Jefferson County Farm Bureau Speech Contest will be held Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m. in the Rigby High School Auditorium. The theme this year is “Idaho agriculture- grow with us.” All students living in Jefferson County in grades 9-12, that are interested in participating in the contest, can contact Sharon Moser at 521-3729. Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, with 1st and 2nd place being invited to the District Speech Contest that will be held on Feb. 1 in Rexburg.
Commissioners to meet
RIGBY—The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will be meeting Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 210 Courthouse Way. An agenda can be found at co.jefferson.id.us.
Library offering story time
RIGBY—The Rigby City Library currently offers story time on Wednesdays and Thursdays each week at 11 a.m. and noon.