Jefferson County CommissionersThe Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Jan. 17. The meeting can be attended in person or viewed via Zoom.
Lewisville City CouncilThe Lewisville City Council’s regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.
Menan City CouncilThe Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Jan. 13.
Central Fire DistrictThe Central Fire District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Jan. 13.