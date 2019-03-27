Rigby City Council to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council will be meeting April 4 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com
Get Real Rodeo slated for April 6
REXBURG—The Get Real Rodeo High School is set for April 6 at 5 p.m. at the Rexburg Indoor Arena, 460 W. 2nd N. The event is open to high school and junior-high rodeo members. Public is invited to attend.
Republican Women monthly meeting
RIGBY—The Jefferson County Republican Women will be holding their monthle meeting March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby City Library, 110 N. State Street. Featured speakers include District 35 Senator Van Burtenshaw and District 35 Representatives Jerald Raymond and Rod Furniss.
Family history classes offered
RIGBY—The Family History Center is offering family history classes beginning April 1 at 10 a.m. at 258 W. 1st N. The classes will utilize familysearch.org and continue each Monday until April 22. A second phase of classes will begin April 4 and continue to April 25. Reservations and further details can be found at rigbyidfhc.blogspot.com. For more information contact Doug or Aldene Poole at 208-419-2328.
4-H lesson meetings scheduled
RIGBY—The Jefferson County 4-H will be holding livestock lesson meetings March 29 and April 5 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the 4-H Office, 243 E. Fremont Avenue. The subjects are “Housing my Animal & ADG” on March 29 and “Quality Assurance & Nutrition” on April 5.
Scholarship application deadline
RIGBY—The deadline to submit applications for the Reagan Day Scholarship is March 29. Applicants must be a current 4-H or FFA member of the Rigby Fair, and must be able to handle and care for livestock project and animals must sell at the Jefferson County Market Sale. For more information contact the 4-H Office at 208-745-6685.