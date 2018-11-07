Holiday deadlines
There will be early deadlines for the Nov. 28 edition of The Jefferson Star due to Thanksgiving Nov. 22. The deadline for all legals, classifieds and other editorial items will be Nov. 21 at noon.
Menan City Council to meet
MENAN—The Menan City Council will be meeting Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at Menan City Hall, 664 N. 3530 E. An agenda can be found at cityofmenan.org.
Ririe SD 252 monthly meeting
RIRIE—The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees will be holding their monthly meeting Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Ririe Junior-Senior High School, 13809 N. 130th E.
CFD monthly meeting
MENAN—The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will be meeting Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Menan Fire Station instead of the District Office.
Ririe City Council scheduled to meet
RIRIE—The Ririe City Council is scheduled to meet Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at Ririe City Hall, 464 Main Street.
Rigby City Council to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council will be meeting Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.