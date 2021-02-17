Rigby Chamber Meeting
RIGBY — The Rigby Chamber of Commerce will have their meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 17. in the upstairs meeting room at the Rigby Broulims.
West Jefferson School Board
TERRETON — The West Jefferson School Dist. Board of Trustees will have their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 18.
Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the city building.
VFW Meetings
RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ladies of the VFW will be resuming their meetings and will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Rigby Senior Center.