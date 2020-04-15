Veterans cancel monthly meeting
RIGBY — Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ladies of Veterans of Foreign Wars will not hold their regularly scheduled meetings for April 16. For those with questions for the VFW, contact Roy Gibson at 208-589-7182. For those with questions for the Ladies of VFW, contact Diana Gibson at 208-589-3731.
Rigby City Council continues meetings
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will continue to hold their regular meetings as scheduled. The next city council meeting is April 16 at 7:00 p.m.
Political forum for legislative candidates
DISTRICT 35 — An online political forum for all the legislative candidates will be held at 7:00 p.m. April 22 by the Jefferson County and Fremont County Idaho Republican Central Committees. Residents can receive the link to watch the forum by texting Steve Pinther at 208-390-9950.