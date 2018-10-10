Menan to meet
MENAN–The Menan City Council will be meeting Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Menan City Hall, 664 N 3530 E. An agenda can be found at cityofmenan.org.
Ririe SD monthly meeting
RIRIE–The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees will be holding their meeting Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Junior-Senior High School, 13809 N. 130th E.
Rigby Council meeting scheduled
RIGBY–The Rigby City Council is scheduled to meet Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.
Pinochle offered at Senior Center
RIGBY—Everyone is invited to play Pinochle at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center every second and fourth Friday each month at 6:30 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. The next session will be Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Ron Scott at 221-7283.
Important election dates announced
The General Election is slated for Nov. 6 which means voting deadlines are right around the corner. Early in-person voting will begin Oct. 22 and last until Nov. 2, while the last day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is Oct. 26. The last day to sign up as a write-in candidate was Tuesday.
Gingerbread house contest coming soon
The Jefferson Star's 2nd Annual gingerbread house contest is returning this December. Watch for rules, entry forms and more information in next week's issue.
CORRECTION— In the article "Employees criticize insurance change," it states "Superintendent Chad Williams added a different perspective on the scenario." This is incorrect. Instead it should read "Ririe Principal Damien Smith added a different perspective on the scenario." The Jefferson Star apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.