Jefferson County P & Z to meet
RIGBY—The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission will be meeting Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 210 Courthouse Way. An agenda can be found at co.jefferson.id.us.
Menan informational hearing SET
MENAN—The Menan City Council will be having a informational hearing Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Menan City Council Chambers regarding the proposal of a temporary increase of the Property Tax Levy.
Ririe monthly meeting set
RIRIE—The Ririe City Council will be holding its monthly meeting Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at Ririe City Hall, 464 Main Street.
Roberts scheduled to meet
ROBERTS—The Roberts City Council is scheduled to meet Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Roberts City Building, 647 N. 2872 E.
Pinochle offered at Senior Center
RIGBY—Everyone is invited to play Pinochle at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center every second and fourth Friday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All skills are welcome. The next sessions will be Feb. 8 and 22 at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Ron Scott at 221-7283.
ODP accepting applications
BOISE—the Idaho Office of Drug Policy (ODP) will begin accepting online applications on Feb. 1, for fiscal year 2020 Substance Abuse Block Grant Primary Prevention Programs.