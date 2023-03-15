Jefferson Joint School District #251, Ririe Joint School District #252 and West Jefferson School District #253 will have Spring Break beginning on March 20 — 24. Classes will resume on March 27. Clark County School District #161 will have Spring Break beginning on March 27-30. Classes will resume on April 3.
Ririe Joint School District #252
RIRIE — The Ririe Joint School District #252 Board of Trustees will meet on March 15 at 7 p.m.
Rigby Urban Renewal Agency
RIGBY — The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency will meet on March 16 at 5:30 p.m.
West Jefferson School District #253
TERRETON — The West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on March 16 at 6 p.m.
Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting on March 16 at 7 p.m.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
RIGBY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at 7 p.m. on March 16. For more information call VFW Commander Bryan Plass at (315) 777-1938.
Jefferson County Board of Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. on March 20.
Daughters of the Utah Pioneers
RIGBY — The Dorian and Labelle Camps of the DUP will hold their regular meetings 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. respectively on March 20. For more information, including details about Camp meeting locations and officers, interested women may contact Brenda Packard, 208-757-1154 or Company Secretary, Sheryl Decker, 208-313-9555.
