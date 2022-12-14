Holiday Deadlines for the Jefferson StarWith the approaching Holiday Season, The Jefferson Star is setting early deadlines for the Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 editions. All legal notices and classified advertisements for the Dec. 28 edition of The Jefferson Star and Star Plus will be due by 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. All editorial content including columns, milestones, letters to the editor, features and submitted articles and photos for the Dec. 28 edition will be due by 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. All legal notices and classified advertisements for the Jan. 4 edition of The Jefferson Star and Star Plus will be due by 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. All editorial content including columns, milestones, letters to the editor, features and submitted articles and photos for the Jan. 4 edition will be due by 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Jefferson Star office will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.


