Holiday Deadlines for the Jefferson StarWith the approaching Holiday Season, The Jefferson Star is setting early deadlines for the Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 editions. All legal notices and classified advertisements for the Dec. 28 edition of The Jefferson Star and Star Plus will be due by 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. All editorial content including columns, milestones, letters to the editor, features and submitted articles and photos for the Dec. 28 edition will be due by 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. All legal notices and classified advertisements for the Jan. 4 edition of The Jefferson Star and Star Plus will be due by 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. All editorial content including columns, milestones, letters to the editor, features and submitted articles and photos for the Jan. 4 edition will be due by 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.
The Jefferson Star office will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Rigby Urban RenewalRIGBY — Rigby Urban Renewal will hold their regular meeting on Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
West Jefferson School District #253TERRETON — West Jefferson School District Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m.
Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.
Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m.
Daughters of Utah PioneersRIGBY — The Dorian and Labelle Camps of the DUP will hold their regular meetings on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. respectively. For more information, including details about Camp meeting locations and officers, interested women may contact Brenda Packard, 208—757—1154 or Company Secretary, Sheryl Decker, 208—313—9555.
Jefferson Joint School District #251RIGBY — All schools in Jefferson Joint School District #251 will close from Dec. 19 to Dec. 30 for Christmas and New Year Break. Classes will resume Jan. 2.
Ririe Joint School District #252RIRIE — Schools in Ririe Joint School District #252 will close from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2 for Christmas and New Year Break. Classes will resume on Jan. 3.
West Jefferson School District #253TERRETON — Schools in West Jefferson School District #253 will close from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2 for Christmas and New Year Break. Classes will resume on Jan. 3.
Clark County School District #161DUBOIS — Schools in Clark County School District #161 will close from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2 for Christmas and New Year Break. Classes will resume on Jan. 3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.