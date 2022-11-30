Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
Christmas Light Parade and Midnight MadnessRIGBY — Rigby’s annual Christmas Light Parade, “The Magic of Christmas” will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. The procession will begin at the intersection of 1st West and Main St. It will end at the Larry Wilson Park, formerly Rigby City Park. Following the parade, Santa Claus will be greeting children at Bennion Park on State Street and Midnight Madness will begin.
Jefferson Star Gingerbread House ContestRIGBY — All gingerbread houses for the sixth annual gingerbread house contest must be submitted to the Jefferson Star office before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1. Judging will take place at 3 p.m. and all houses will be on display during Midnight Madness on Dec. 2.
Festival of TreesRIGBY — The Rigby City Library’s annual Festival of Trees will be held on Nov. 29 through Dec. 3. There will be a silent auction for trees and wreaths.
Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.
Clark County
School District #161DUBOIS — The Clark County School District # 161 Board of Trustees will have their regular meeting on December 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Menan City CouncilMENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting on December 8 at 7 p.m.
Central Fire DistrictRIGBY — The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will have their regular meeting on December 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Rigby Middle School.
