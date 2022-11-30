Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Christmas Light Parade and Midnight MadnessRIGBY — Rigby’s annual Christmas Light Parade, “The Magic of Christmas” will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. The procession will begin at the intersection of 1st West and Main St. It will end at the Larry Wilson Park, formerly Rigby City Park. Following the parade, Santa Claus will be greeting children at Bennion Park on State Street and Midnight Madness will begin.


