Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting on May 5 at 7 p.m.

Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will be holding their meeting on May 9 at 9 a.m.

Roberts City CouncilROBERTS — Roberts City Council will be meeting on May 10 at 7 p.m.

Ririe City CouncilRIRIE — The Ririe City Council will be holding their regular meeting on May 10 at 7 p.m.

Jefferson Joint School District #251RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on May 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council we be holding their regular meeting on May 11 at 7 p.m.

Ririe Joint School District #252RIRIE — The Ririe Joint School District #252 will be holding their regular meeting on May 11 at 7 p.m.

