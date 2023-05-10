Early Deadlines for Memorial Day

In recognizing the Memorial Day Holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the May 31 edition. Deadline for the Star Plus will be 10 a.m. on May 25. For The Jefferson Star, all legal and classified ads and editorial content will also be due at 10 a.m. on May 25. The Jefferson Star Office will be closed on Monday, May 29.


