In recognizing the Memorial Day Holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the May 31 edition. Deadline for the Star Plus will be 10 a.m. on May 25. For The Jefferson Star, all legal and classified ads and editorial content will also be due at 10 a.m. on May 25. The Jefferson Star Office will be closed on Monday, May 29.
Jefferson Joint School District #251
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting at 6:30 on May 10.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. on May 10.
Clark County School District #161
DUBOIS — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on May 11.
Central Fire District
RIGBY — Central Fire District Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 8 p.m. on May 11.
4-H Swine Deadline
RIGBY — Rigby’s 4-H swine registration deadline will be on May 11.
Jefferson County Board of Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. on May 15.
Daughters of the Utah Pioneers
RIGBY — The Dorian and Labelle Camps of the DUP will hold their regular meetings at 1 and 1:30 p.m. respectively, on May 15. For more information, including details about Camp meeting locations and officers, interested women may contact Brenda Packard, 208-757-1154 or Company Secretary, Sheryl Decker, 208-313-9555.
Jefferson County Fair Board
RIGBY — The Jefferson County General Fair Board meeting will take place at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.