Early Deadlines
There will be early deadlines for the Nov. 11 edition of The Jefferson Star. The editorial deadline will be at 10:00 a.m. Nov 5. and legal and classified ad deadlines will be at 12:00 p.m. Nov. 6. Obituaries will need to be to The Jefferson Star by 9:00 a.m. Nov. 6.
Jefferson DMV Mailing Error
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Department of Motor Vehicles announced that due to new software system updates done by the Idaho Transportation Department, registration renewal letters have errors on the return mailing address for Jefferson County residents. They do not receive mail at the Terreton location. The correct return address is:
Jefferson County Motor Vehicles, PO Box 538 Rigby, ID 83442
For questions regarding this information, please call the Assessor’s Office at 208-745-9215, as the Motor Vehicles Department is back-logged and is experiencing delays answering phone messages due to long lines.
Extension for expiring licenses
RIGBY — The Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Motor Vehicles is providing an extension on expiring vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses. In an effort to reduce wait times at county DMV offices, non-commercial vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses that expire between September and December 2020, now have until January 31, 2021 to renew.
Jefferson School District
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
Rigby City Council
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting is for 7:00 p.m. Nov. 5 at the city building.
Clark County Schools
DUBOIS — The Clark County School Dist. #161 School Board will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Clark County High School.