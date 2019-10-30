Rigby to hold meeting on wastewater facility
RIGBY — The City of Rigby will hold a public meeting regarding the Wastewater Facility Planning Study at 7 p.m. Nov. 7. The meeting will be held at Rigby City Hall, located at 158 W. Fremont. A representative from Keller Associates will present the findings of the wastewater study with an explanation of the alternatives that were identified and the potential environmental impacts of the recommended improvements. Public comments and questions are welcome up to and during the meeting. Comments should be submitted in writing to the city clerk at City Hall, or via email to rigbyclerk@cityofrigby.com with “WWFPS Comment” in the subject line.
Trunk-or-treat in Ririe on Halloween night
RIRIE — The Ririe Coalition for Community Development will host its annual trunk-or-treat Oct. 31. Parking will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the trunk-or-treat will start at 6 p.m. There will be prizes for best trunks, best child costumes and best adult costumes. Attendees without a trunk are encouraged to bring bags of candy.
INL grant application deadline approaching
The application deadline for Idaho National Laboratory’s 2020 Technology-based Economic Development Campaign is Nov. 15. Grants will be awarded to 501©(3) nonprofits for projects that support INL missions related to energy, environment and national security; projects that could ultimately benefit INL and its ability to attract and maintain talent in Idaho; and statewide projects that strengthen energy, advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity supply chains. Details can be found at https://inl.gov/inl-initiatives/economic-and-workforce-development/
Community conversation meeting scheduled
DUBOIS— A Clark County Conversation meeting with a light dinner is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Dubois Community Center. The event will open up a conversation about the challenges and successes facing the community.
Daylight Saving Time ends
Nov. 3 marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. Clocks should be turned back one hour.