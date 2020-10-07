County Commissioners

RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners meeting will take place at 9:00 a.m. Oct. 12. To view the meeting via Zoom, use meeting code 512-530-026.

Ririe City Council

RIRIE — Ririe City Council’s regular meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Oct. 13.

Menan City Council

MENAN — Menan City Council’s regular meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Oct. 8.

Ririe School District

RIRIE — The Ririe School Dist. #252 Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Oct. 8.

Roberts City Council

ROBERTS — Roberts City Council’s regular meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Oct. 13.