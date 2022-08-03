Jefferson Joint School District #251CORRECTION— School Registration will be held the week of August 15. Please visit the district website to see when to register your student. Classes resume on August 30.
Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting on August 4 at 7 p.m.
Ririe City CouncilRIRIE — The Ririe City Council will hold their regular meeting on August 9 at 7 p.m.
Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting on August 10 at 7 p.m.
Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on August 8 at 9 a.m.
Clark County School DistrictDUBOIS — The Clark County School District #161 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on August 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Roberts City CouncilROBERTS — The Roberts City Council will hold their regular meeting on August 9 at 7 p.m.
Jefferson Joint School District #251RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on August 10 at 6:30 p.m.
