Early DeadlinesDue to the Christmas and New Years holidays, The Jefferson Star will be having early deadlines for editorial, classified and legal content for the Dec. 29 and Jan. 5 editions. Deadlines for the Star Plus will be at 4 p.m., Dec. 22 and Dec.29, legals and classified ads will be accepted until 4 p.m. Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. The Jefferson Star‘s offices will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 so employees can be with their families for the holidays.
Christmas Break for local schoolsWest Jefferson School Dist. #253 will have their Christmas break starting Dec. 22 and the students will return to school on Jan. 3.
Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 will have their Christmas break starting Dec. 20 and school will resume on Jan. 3.
Ririe School Dist. #252 will have their Christmas break starting Dec. 20 and students will return on Jan. 3.
Clark County School Dist. #161 will have Christmas break from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3.
Rigby Snow Removal Parking RegulationsStarting Nov. 15 until March 15, 2022, on an street within the Downtown area, Business Area and Town Square area there can be no parked motor vehicles between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Jefferson Joint School BoardRIGBY — Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 will hold their board meeting Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — Rigby City Council will hold their meeting on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
Jefferson County CommissionersJEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their meeting Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.