County Commissioners to meet
RIGBY — The Commissioners Meetings will still be held according to schedule every Monday. They did not meet March 30 because it is a fifth Monday. Meetings will resume April 6.
Lewisville closes city buildings
LEWISVILLE — All city buildings will be closed until the COVID-19 pandemic concludes. All business that must be conducted is given preference to occur over the phone.
JJSD. #251 Board to meet
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees will still hold their regularly scheduled meeting the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Council won’t cancel meeting
RIGBY — The Rigby City Council will continue to hold their regularly scheduled meetings the first and third Thursday of the month at 7:00 p.m.
Public hearing postponed
RIGBY — The public hearing for the Noise Ordinance scheduled for April 6 is cancelled at this time. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
Lewisville declares emergency
LEWISVILLE — The city of Lewisville will not be holding the public meeting to discuss the change of the impact area for the city originally scheduled for April 8.
Lions Club cancels all meetings
RIGBY — The Rigby Lions has cancelled all meetings until further notice. This includes the Multi-District 39 May Convention scheduled for May 1-3. The International Convention in Singapore scheduled for July has also been cancelled.
Museum closes during pandemic
RIGBY — The Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum is closed until the expiration of state emergency declarations. If you have questions about the Museum call President Leon Guymon at 208-520-1746 or research questions call Pat Scott at 208-745-7123.