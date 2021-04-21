Jefferson Peer Models
RIGBY — Jefferson Joint School District #251 is looking for 3-year-old and 4-year-old Peer Models to participate in our Early Childhood Center for the 2021-2022 school year. For more information and to access the preschool application, go to https://jeffersonsd251.org/ or contact Student Services at (208) 745-6693 Ext. 1108.
Rigby Virtual Academy
RIGBY — If you are interested in registering your student for the Rigby Virtual Academy K-8, at the trimester, please contact Mrs. Bowman at mbowman@sd251 or call (208) 745-6693 Ext. 1132.
RMS Variety Show
RIGBY — Rigby Middle School will be holding a Variety Show at 6:30 p.m. April 22 and April 23 featuring students from sixth through eighth grade. All proceeds will go towards buying a new digital marquee for the school. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/21140 or in person during all three lunches through April 23.
Ririe School District
RIRIE — There will be no school April 23 for Ririe School Dist. #252 due to a Teacher In-Service day.
Mr. RHS Event
RIRIE — The Mr. RHS event will take place at 7 p.m. April 24 at Ririe High School auditorium. The theme this year is “Avengers Assemble!” The event will also be streamed via ririebulldogs.org.
Jefferson County Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting beginning at 9 a.m. April 26. The meeting can be attended in person in the Jefferson County Annex or via Zoom with meeting code 512-530-026.